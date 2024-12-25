THE CHINESE EMBASSY in Manila on Wednesday hit back at Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. after he asserted the Philippines’ prerogative to procure or allow the deployment of any assets for its security and defense amid plans to acquire American mid-range missiles.

In a statement, the Embassy said Mr. Teodoro “baselessly smeared China and maliciously attacked the Communist Party of China.”

“We firmly oppose and strongly condemn such statement which is nothing, but unjust accusation filled with ideological bias and based on bloc confrontation and the Cold War mentality,” it said.

The embassy said this is not the first time Mr. Teodoro “made such unprofessional and ludicrous remarks,” accusing him of personally impeding military-to-military contacts and exchanges between China and the Philippines.

“He even went as far as to state openly that ‘discussions and consultations are the most useless phrase’ in maritime dispute settlement,” the Chinese embassy said.

“Such words run counter to President Marcos, Jr.’s instruction to deescalate maritime tensions through dialogue, and contradict both countries’ relentless diplomatic efforts to manage differences through communication and consultation,” it added. “We cannot help but wonder why and for whom he has been saying and doing in such an unconstructive way.”

This followed Mr. Teodoro’s assertion that the Philippines, as a sovereign state, is not any country’s “doorstep,” arguing that the plans to acquire Washington’s Typhon missile system are within its prerogative and not subject to “foreign veto.”

Mr. Teodoro issued the statement on Tuesday after the Chinese foreign ministry called such a plan an “extremely irresponsible decision.”

“I want to reiterate that the introduction by the Philippines of such a mid-range missile system, which is both strategic and offensive, is a provocative and dangerous move in coordination with external forces to create regional tensions, incites geopolitical confrontation, and provokes an arms race,” Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning was quoted as saying by Beijing-based publication Global Times.

Mr. Teodoro said the enhancement of Philippine defense capabilities is in line with the Philippines’ “own national interest” and “in accordance with our independent foreign policy.”

He cited the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, which was launched this year to put focus on the country’s maritime zones amid Chinese intrusions into the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and as part of Manila’s gradual shift to an external security orientation.

The Philippines’ plan to acquire the missiles “is not targeted against specific countries. Instead, it is targeted against security risks, threats, and challenges,” Mr. Teodoro said.

Philippine Army chief Roy M. Galido on Monday said the Philippines would acquire a mid-range missile system that was deployed by the US Army to its territory in April this year for annual joint military exercises, citing the “the interest of protecting our sovereignty.”

The US Army Pacific in April called the deployment “a significant step in our partnership with the Philippines, our oldest treaty ally in the region,” citing “opportunities for our bilateral training and readiness.”

The asset in question is a land-based, ground-launched system that “enhances multi-domain fires,” according to a US Army Pacific statement, adding that the launcher can fire the Standard Missile 6 (SM-6) and the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile.

The system has a battery operations center, four launchers, prime movers, and modified trailers, it added.

China and Russia have previously criticized the move to keep the system in the Philippines, saying it could fuel an arms race in the region.

Mr. Teodoro said if China really seeks to reduce tensions and instability in the region, “they should cease their saber rattling, stop their provocative actions, halt their interference in other countries’ internal affairs, withdraw their illegal presence from the Philippines’ EEZ, and adhere to International Law.”

Mr. Teodoro said while the Chinese Communist Party hits the “modest capability development” of the Philippines, it continuously builds up “nuclear arsenal and ballistic missile capability.”

He also accused Beijing of “sponsoring criminal syndicates and subversive organizations beyond their shores.”

China is also “unwilling to uphold human rights in their own country,” he added.

The Chinese embassy on Wednesday reiterated Beijing’s opposition to the plan, urging Manila “to heed the call of regional countries and their peoples.”

Manila should have the Typhon missile system promptly pulled out “as it has publicly pledged, and stop going further down the wrong path,” it said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza