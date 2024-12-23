ABOITIZ CONSTRUCTION, Inc., the construction arm of the Aboitiz group, said it hired 145 candidates in its nationwide Recruitment One-Stop-Shop (ROSS) this year, it said on Monday.

“Many of the successful candidates are now deployed in Aboitiz Construction’s project sites in Batangas, Tarlac, Cebu, and Surigao del Norte,” Aboitiz Construction said in a statement.

Around 50% of the remaining applicants are currently undergoing further evaluation before they are possibly deployed for upcoming projects, it added.

The company specializes in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance projects.

Aboitiz Construction conducted its job fairs in Batangas on June 28, Tarlac City on Aug. 16, Negros Oriental on Nov. 13, and Bukidnon and Rizal on Dec. 6.

The job fair is expected to provide more opportunities for workers at the local level, said Aboitiz Construction Senior Associate Vice-President for People and Corporate Shared Services Raizza L. Manuel.

“By connecting directly with local talent, we create meaningful career opportunities that support both our project goals and regional economic growth,” Ms. Manuel said in a statement.

The recruitment activities were done in partnership with local government units and the Public Employment Services Office in their respective areas. Representatives from state agencies were also present to assist the job seekers. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz