LAS PIÑAS City Rep. Camille A. Villar has filed a resolution seeking to investigate increasing maternal deaths in the Philippines.

There were 2,478 maternal deaths in 2021, higher than 1,458 in 2019, she said, citing data from the United Nations Population Fund.

The Southern Tagalog region had the most deaths at 392, followed by the capital region at 314, the lawmaker said, citing data from the local statistics agency. The Bangsamoro region in Mindanao had the lowest number of cases at 45.

Ms. Villar said one of 10 Filipino women have no access to health facilities or receive proper assistance during childbirth.

“It is imperative to institute reforms with the present state of the country’s healthcare” she said in House Resolution 1025. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz