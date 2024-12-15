THE Department of Justice (DoJ) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has revised the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the penal code, allowing prisoners convicted of heinous crimes to benefit from Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA).

In his remarks, Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez conveyed Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla’s message, emphasizing that the 2024 revised IRR of Republic Act 10592, the Revised Penal Code, as amended, is part of the government’s efforts to decongest correctional facilities and jails.

Mr. Vasquez said that about 8,000 prisoners under the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and 1,000 under the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology are expected to benefit from this policy change.

The BuCor last year freed over 8,000 prisoners, more than double its original commitment to the United Nations Human Rights Council to release 300 convicts monthly.

BuCor Director-General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang, Jr. also reported progress in reducing the congestion rate of the New Bilibid Prison from 350% to 250%, with further reductions expected as new facilities across the country are completed.

These developments align with BuCor’s modernization initiatives under the Philippine Development Plan, which include: expanding the e-dalaw system, livelihood programs, and rehabilitation mechanisms for prisoners; streamlining processes for parole and probation to facilitate the release of qualified prisoners; and constructing and repairing penal facilities nationwide. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana