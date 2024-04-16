THE COMMISSION on Human Rights (CHR) expressed grave concern over a “stabbing spree” that left a village safety officer killed and two others wounded in Quezon City last on April 10.

The CHR said a police officer and two village watchmen were responding to a report of unruly behavior when the man causing the trouble ran amuck with a knife and stabbed the three of them.

“The Commission condemns this reprehensible act committed against our dedicated safety officers, who work tirelessly to preserve law and order and ensure the safety of our communities. Such actions jeopardize not only the safety and well-being of those who serve but also the overall peace and security of the community,” the CHR said in a statement on Tuesday.

It reminded Filipinos to adhere to the human rights provision of the 1987 Constitution, which states that every individual has the right to life, liberty, and security without discrimination of any kind.

“Our law enforcement officers, like all citizens, deserve to carry out their duties without fear of violence or harm,” it said.

“We are one with the government, particularly the relevant agencies, in swiftly administering this case and holding the perpetrator accountable. Let us work together to build a community that values the rights and dignity of all,” it added. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana