MORE IMPEACHMENT complaints are being considered against Philippine Vice-President (VP) Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio at the House of Representatives, its head official said on Thursday, citing that some lawmakers have floated the possibility of filing more ouster charges against her.

“Some congressmen have spoken to me, saying they are considering filing or endorsing [an impeachment complaint],” House Secretary-General Reginald S. Velasco told reporters in a phone call.

“We were just informed to remain on standby. That they might file another complaint,” he added.

Ms. Duterte faces two impeachment complaints filed this week by civil society groups, alleging graft, corruption, bribery, and betrayal of public trust, among other charges. Critics of Ms. Duterte said her failure to account for public fund spending has paved the way for moves seeking her removal from office.

Mr. Velasco said they would wait until next week for the anticipated filing of more impeachment raps against Ms. Duterte before transmitting it to the office of House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

Meanwhile, a bloc of minority House lawmakers started efforts to gather support from fellow congressmen for their impeachment complaint against Ms. Duterte.

“We, the Makabayan bloc in Congress, have initiated efforts to gather the required one-third of signatures from House members to sign the Resolution of Impeachment against Vice-President Sara Duterte,” a joint statement by the House minority faction stated.

Also on Thursday, Deputy Majority Leader and La Union Rep. Francisco Paolo P. Ortega V said the majority caucus is yet to discuss the filed impeachment complaints as most congressmen are focused on lawmaking and ongoing congressional investigations.

“There have been no moves from the majority yet, and nothing has been discussed by the majority,” he said in a media briefing on Thursday. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio