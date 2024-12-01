A CENTRAL health repository will ensure “seamless” data accessibility for healthcare providers in the Philippines, according to a local healthcare technology company.

“Data is significant in healthcare,” Advanced Abilities Chief Executive Officer Angelo Antonio “AA” Buendia said in a statement on Friday.

“We will be able to have a system where patient information will be easily accessible to healthcare professionals for more efficient treatment, tracking, and analytics,” he added.

According to Einstein C. Rojas, a board member of the Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations, electronic medical records (EMR) in the Philippines have a significant value in the medical field.

Mr. Rojas noted that one of the challenges for patients in the country is repeatedly stating their information to different hospitals.

Artificial intelligence (AI), as stated by the World Health Organization (WHO), can address global health challenges like access to health records.

“WHO envisions a future where AI serves as a powerful force for innovation, equity, and ethical integrity in healthcare,” it said.

“We must do what we can to promote universal access to these innovations and prevent them from becoming another driver for inequity,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

Through partnering with HiPaaS, an American healthcare technology company that utilizes AI-driven products, Advanced Abilities aims to create a unified data repository housing a comprehensive database and store and manage healthcare information.

“Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility by delivering innovative, high-quality tech solutions,” Mr. Buendia said. — Almira Louise S. Martinez