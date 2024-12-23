A COMPETITION REVOLVING around the nativity scene or belen is helping boost the economy and tourism of the province of Tarlac, the Tarlac Heritage Foundation, Inc. said.

“Belenismo sa Tarlac has boosted Tarlac’s tourism and economy, establishing the province as a renowned tourist destination,” the foundation told BusinessWorld in an e-mail.

“During the festival, thousands of visitors, both local and international, flock to Tarlac to witness the breathtaking creativity displayed in the various belen exhibits,” it added.

Tarlac, known as the “Belen Capital” of the Philippines, has hosted a province-wide competition called Belenismo sa Tarlac since 2007 to showcase the talent of Tarlaqueños when it comes to the creation of nativity scenes. The competition was founded by Isabel Cojuangco Suntay and her daughter, Isa Cojuangco Suntay.

“This festival has brought about a profound sense of unity and pride among the people of Tarlac,” the foundation said.

In the Department of Tourism’s Regional Distribution of Overnight Travelers report released last May, Tarlac recorded 88,365 tourists in 2023, of whom 3,343 were foreign travelers, 284 were overseas Filipinos, and 84,738 were domestic travelers.

The rise in the number of visitors underscored the direct and positive impacts of the festival on micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and other local businesses.

“The influx of tourists translates to increased customers for shops, restaurants, and service providers, creating economic opportunities and stimulating local commerce,” the foundation said.

Based on the data provided by the foundation, there are more participants this year — 61 — compared to last year’s 54 contestants.

There are several categories in the Belenismo contest: community, which has 16 entries this year; church with 13 entries; monumental with 14; grand non-municipal with six; and grand municipal with 12 entries.

Apart from fostering community participation and engagement, Belenismo also promotes sustainable practices among participants.

“Belenismo emphasizes environmental stewardship by requiring the use of recycled materials for belen displays, thus promoting sustainability,” the foundation said. “This celebration not only inspires hope and joy during Christmas but also strengthens Tarlac’s identity as a hub of creativity, faith, and environmental consciousness.”

In 2025, the Tarlac Heritage Foundation hopes to organize its belen routes better and improve the electricity supply, a vital part of the belen displays, in certain parts of the province.

“By gathering communities to create and showcase elaborate belen displays, the event fosters collaboration and harmony while turning the province into a lively, festive destination during the holiday season,” it said. — Almira Louise S. Martinez