by Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

Too much reliance on generative artificial intelligence (AI) lessens the creativity involved in producing an output, a global brand said.

“It takes away the effort of your craft if you rely too much on AI,” Canon Marketing (Philippines), Inc. Product Manager Jv Ruanto said at a product launch event on Thursday.

He added that the artistic process of generating an output that did not use AI adds more pride to the artists.

“For you to be really proud of your work, it matters if it comes from you 100%.”

Creatives, like photographers, must be able to produce a good output by using their skills and creativity alone, Mr. Ruanto said.

“As a photographer, it’s in your eye to know which should be in the frame and what shouldn’t be in the frame,” he said on using AI to eliminate and add elements to photos.

Kara Moreno, a cinematographer, said the skills of a photographer do not solely depend on cameras.

“Kayo ang magbibigay ng kapangyarihan doon sa camera [Users are the ones that empower cameras], it should not be the other way around.”

According to Anuj Aggarwal, president and chief executive officer of Canon Marketing (Philippines), Inc., the continuous adaption to new technology is the strength that sustains the company in the market.

With the rise of AI in the Philippines, Mr. Ruanto urged its consumers to use this innovation instead to learn and enhance their skills in photography.

“If you want to learn and then you find that the AI is a tool to help you be better, then by all means (go).”