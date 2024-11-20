THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday said right-of-way issues, delays in securing local government unit (LGU) permits are to blame for stalled flood-control projects this year after senators questioned persistent flooding problem during storms.

“What they (DPWH) are doing now is taking proactive steps to expedite the remaining projects that they have through enhanced coordination with regional and district engineering offices,” Senator Mary Grace Natividad S. Poe-Llamanazares, who sponsored the DPWH’s proposed budget next year, told the plenary floor in the early hours of Wednesday.

“They have continuous monitoring and collaboration with contractors to ensure project completion within the remaining time frame.”

Under its proposed P933.14 billion budget next year, the DPWH is seeking P320 billion for its flood control projects.

“The flood control systems are now designed for a 20-50-year flood return period and its measures are designed to withstand windspeeds of up to 25 kilometers per hour,” Ms. Poe said.

The Philippines, which faces an average of 20 typhoon yearly, also remained as the most disaster-prone country for the 16th consecutive year, according to the latest World Risk Index.

Based on data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, a total 11 tropical cyclones entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility last year.

Data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Tuesday morning showed agriculture damage due to Super Typhoon Man-Yi, locally known as Pepito, and two other typhoons that hit the country in a span of just two weeks had hit P8.64 million; while damage to infrastructure had risen to P469.84 million.

Public Works Secretary Manuel E. Bonoan earlier said the government had about 5,000 ongoing flood control projects this year. This is on top of the 5,521 flood control projects completed between July 2022 and May 2024, according to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

Congress has been scrutinizing state flood-control projects after houses and people mostly in Metro Manila and nearby provinces were swept away by raging flood waters by tropical storms this year.

“The suspension and termination issues are being addressed by engaging with contractors to resolve technical and administrative challenges while blacklisting measures are in place for those failing to comply with contractual obligation,” Ms. Poe said, referring to engineers and contractors in charge of flood control projects. — John Victor D. Ordoñez