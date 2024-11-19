A HOUSE of Representatives committee on Tuesday approved a bill seeking to ban online casinos from operating in the country, putting teeth into President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s order to outlaw Philippine offshore gaming operations (POGOs) by yearend.

The House games and amusements committee approved House Bill (HB) No. 10987, subject to consolidation with other similar proposals go institutionalize Mr. Marcos’ sweeping ban order on all offshore gaming operations in the country during his July state address.

The panel approved a similar measure in February.

Mr. Marcos, in early November, issued an executive order formalizing his verbal order to close POGOs by the end of 2024. It included provisions calling for a stop on POGO activities, blocking new applications for legal online casinos and putting a halt to license renewals.

There used to be about 300 POGOs throughout the country during its peak in 2019, but it has wound down to 27 as of Nov. 18, Joseph J. Lobo, a regulatory officer at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR), told congressmen during the hearing. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio