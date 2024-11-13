COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents clamped down three drug den operators in an entrapment operation in Barangay Western Wao in Wao town in Lanao del Sur on Monday.

Gil Cesario P. Castro, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM), told reporters on Wednesday that Saadudin Mitmug Bagul, who is a security guard, and his cohorts, John Mark Villasista Tolentino, and Jayson Belong Valeria are now detained, awaiting prosecution.

The operators were immediately arrested after selling P68,000 worth of crystal meth (shabu) to non-uniformed Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-BARMM agents and personnel of units under the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office in a trade off right in the premises of their drug den at Purok 5 in Barangay Western Wao. — John Felix M. Unson