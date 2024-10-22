NEW NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is working closely with airline companies to resolve issues with the baggage handling system at Terminal 3, citing the aging system as the cause of disruption.

In a statement on Tuesday, NNIC said it is working with budget carrier Cebu Pacific to ensure contingency measures are in place to address issues with the baggage handling system — affecting hundreds of bags and disrupting the process of passengers’ check-in luggage.

NNIC and Cebu Pacific said that the parties have increased their manpower to assist travelers and help expedite baggage processing.

In a Viber message, Cebu Pacific said that as of Tuesday a total of 821 bags were left behind due to the baggage handling system not functioning since Oct. 18.

The budget carrier said passengers had an option to have their luggage delivered to their destination or have their bags picked-up at the airport for domestic flights, while a similar option was given along with delivery services for passengers for international flights.

NNIC took over the operations and maintenance of the country’s main gateway in September. The company has earlier outlined its immediate plans for the airport which include upgrading and replacing airport facilities and systems.

“A top priority in these efforts is the replacement of the 20-year-old baggage handling system. NNIC has already procured a new, advanced system with additional redundancy measures set to be implemented to prevent future disruptions and enhance operational efficiency,” NNIC said.

NAIA’s Terminal 3 is considered the most congested terminal. Currently, both local and international flights are designated at Terminal 3.

NNIC said previously that it plans to designate Terminal 3 solely for all foreign airlines including international flights of Cebu Pacific and AirAsia Philippines.

Further, AirAsia Philippines said it was not affected by the ongoing issues involving the baggage handling system at Terminal 3.

“We are aware of the current challenges at Terminal 3 but our Ground Operations were able to deploy additional personnel to address baggage handling concerns… We have not encountered delays in baggage handling so far,” said AirAsia Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Head Steve F. Dailisan. — Ashley Erika O. Jose