LOGISTICS company Ninja Van Philippines has introduced a new service aimed at supporting retailers with resupply and delivery logistics.

“Ninja Restock streamlines the resupply and delivery process, providing flexibility and cost optimization with the benefit of nationwide coverage,” the company said in a separate media release.

On its website, Ninja Van, a technology-driven logistics firm from Singapore, noted the challenges faced by retailers when restocking stores located far from local logistics providers.

Retailers often encounter issues with peer-to-peer providers due to limited order visibility, it said.

Ninja Van also said that traditional logistics providers typically require hiring an entire truck or meeting high minimum order volumes.

The company added that a limited logistics network can result in longer resupply trips, increasing the risk of stockouts and lost sales.

According to Jose Alvin Perez, country head of Ninja Van Philippines, the company handles nearly 500,000 parcel deliveries daily, with volumes sometimes doubling.

In addition to Ninja Restock, Ninja Van has also introduced fulfillment services offering integrated manpower, warehousing, and inventory management solutions, it said.

Last year, Ninja Van Philippines announced an expansion of services beyond last-mile delivery to encompass a comprehensive suite of logistics solutions.

Ninja Van now offers Ninja Direct (procurement service), Ninja Fulfillment, Ninja Rewards, and account management services, it said.

Ninja Van provides logistics solutions in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The company’s network manages two million parcel deliveries daily through its 2,000 hubs in the Southeast Asian region, it said. — A.E.O.J.