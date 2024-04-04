FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) said it is working to secure a green fuel supply deal as it aims to operate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)-powered flights to Singapore by 2026.

“We are not using SAF yet but all our aircraft are SAF-capable. So, we can use SAF, maybe by 2026,” Stanley K. Ng, president and chief operating officer of PAL, said on the sidelines of the company’s media briefing on Tuesday.

Currently, PAL has no SAF-powered flights yet but the company is targeting to have at least 1% SAF blend for its Singapore flights by 2026.

The Singapore government will require flights departing from its airport to use at least 1% SAF by 2026.

SAF can help reduce emissions from air transportation as it is made from non-petroleum feedstock like agricultural waste and used vegetable oil.

For now, the company is in talks with potential suppliers to secure an agreement for its green fuel supply, Mr. Ng said, adding that the company is hoping to land the deal as early as 2025.

“Yes, we are [in discussions]. I always say we want to be sustainable. We want to have lesser carbon emissions. I hope as early as next year [we can have SAF supply], but if not it’s 2026,” Mr. Ng said.

Mr. Ng said the company struggles to secure SAF supply because of its limited supply.

“Even if we want to do more, we all know the constraint right now. It’s a limited supply. Even if you want to use SAF, it is really difficult to get,” he said.

In 2023, the Energy department said it was working on setting regulations on SAF utilization to accelerate its adoption in the aviation industry in the Philippines.

Last year, PAL signed a memorandum of understanding with low-carbon energy and services company ENGIE to explore the development and implementation of decarbonization projects such as SAF. — Ashley Erika O. Jose