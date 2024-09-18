THE DEATH TOLL in the Philippines from the combined effects of a southwest monsoon and Tropical Depressions Gener and Bebinca (Ferdie) had risen to 20, according to the nation’s disaster agency.

Nine of the deaths were in the Mimaropa region, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in a report on Wednesday.

There were four deaths each in Western Visayas and Bangsamoro region, two in the Zamboanga Peninsula and one in Central Visayas, it added.

It said about half-a-million people from 156,524 families in 12 regions have been affected. More than 90,000 people were displaced.

The agency said 136 areas in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro regions had been flooded.

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau in a 5 p.m. bulletin said Tropical Storm Pulasan (Helen) was about to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

Pulasan was moving northwestward at 40 kilometers per hour and may leave the Philippines by Wednesday night. It would remain far from any Philippine landmass and ill not directly affect any parts of the country.

It was expected to remain as a tropical storm and may gradually weaken over the East China Sea.

Pulasan was last seen 930 kilometers east-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

NDRRMC said the combined effects of the southwest monsoon, Gener and Bebinca had affected 930 houses, 141 of which were totally destroyed. Initial damage was estimated at P1.81 million. Damage to infrastructure had hit P2.4 million.

The Public Works department said four national roads remained impassable due to flooding and soil erosion.

The impassable roads were Kennon Road in Baguio City, Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road in Ifugao, Cabagan-Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge in Isabela province, and Iloilo-Antique Road in Antique. — KATA