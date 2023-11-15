PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. visited the Filipino community in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday and lauded those among them who have participated in American politics and the business sector.

“Filipinos and Filipino-Americans can be found in various sectors of American economy, society and media, (and) politics and government,” he said in his speech, a copy of which was released by Malacanañg on Wednesday in Manila.

Mr. Marcos noted that one in every five nurses in California is trained in the Philippines. “We recognize the hard work of Overseas Filipinos in the US. In 2022, the workers, health workers, injected [USD 14.89 billion] to the Philippine economy in cash remittances — making the United States the Philippines’ biggest single source of remittances.”

The Philippine leader also cited the increasing number of Filipino-Americans in the Bay Area and Silicon Valley “who are now active partners in Philippine development and nation-building.”

There were Filipinos who won statewide elective positions in the US, including South San Francisco City Nicolas, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, among others, he said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza