THE DEPARTMENT of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will begin the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project, which will divide collective farm lots in September despite it being launched four years ago due to loan delays from the World Bank, a congressman said on Wednesday.

The World Bank kept on changing the terms of reference for the project, Aklan Rep. Teodorico T. Haresco, Jr. said as he sponsored the Agrarian Reform department’s budget before the House of Representatives.

The World Bank did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

“The program was in hiatus for three years because of the changing terms of reference of the World Bank [on the project],” he said during plenary debates on the proposed P6.352-trillion national budget for next year.

The SPLIT project is an initiative by the Agrarian Reform department in 2020 meant to fast-track the splitting of collective farmland titles, a move seen as improving the land ownership of farmers.

The project is estimated to cost P24.62 billion, according to a story published on DAR’s website. Of the amount, P19.24 billion will be funded by the World Bank with P5.4 billion being shouldered by the government. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio