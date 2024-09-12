THE PHILIPPINES’ Supreme Court (SC) should set the oral arguments for a petition seeking to disallow the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.’s (PhilHealth) transfer of P89.9 billion to the National Government’s (NG) coffers next month, a congressman said, citing the need to expedite proceedings.

“I appeal to the Supreme Court to hear oral arguments early next month, not in mid-January. Otherwise, it will be too late,” Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said in a statement on Thursday.

The Department of Finance in March issued a circular ordering government-owned or -controlled corporations including PhilHealth to remit their excess funds to the Treasury, allowing the government to fund unprogrammed appropriations.

Plaintiffs led by Senator Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel III has asked the SC to stop the transfer of PhilHealth funds to the government and void the Finance department circular. The tribunal has set a hearing on the lawsuit for Jan. 14, 2025.

“It will be too late,” said Mr. Rodriguez, noting that the funds would have already been remitted by November.

PhilHealth is remitting the money in four tranches, with P20 billion already sent on May 10 and P10 billion on Aug. 21. A P30-billion transfer is scheduled for October, and the remaining P29.9 billion for November. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio