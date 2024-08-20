A CONGRESSMAN on Tuesday said the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Tourism (DoT) should be increased to support the tourism sector.

The budget could be used to support more regional tourism programs, Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez said, citing President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s order to attract more travelers.

“How can we expect to return to pre-pandemic levels if our budget is not what is needed by the Tourism department?” the congressman told a House of Representatives budget hearing.

Philippine tourism contributed P3.36 trillion to the economy in 2023, or 8.6% of economic output, according to the agency. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio