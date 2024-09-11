BAGUIO CITY — Japan-based Zenmov, Inc., in partnership with MC Metro Transport Operation, Inc., launched on Tuesday its smart autonomous bus service in New Clark City, signaling the opening of the country’s first publicly accessible, self-driving bus.

The smart buses utilize a transportation cloud system called Smart Mobility Operation Cloud. It will run within New Clark City, Clark Freeport Zone, and Clark International Airport.

“We can definitely learn a lot from Japan’s advanced and innovative transport system. By integrating their smart autonomous vehicle technology, we ensure a more sustainable and scalable transport solution here in Clark,” explained Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Gisela Z. Kalalo of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

Representatives from the Embassy of Japan, New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization, and Philippine-based MC Metro Transport Operation, Inc. also witnessed the launch. — Artemio A. Dumlao