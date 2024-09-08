THE GOVERNMENT would have to undertake an integrated approach with various agencies to solve the country’s chronic flooding woes, a congressman said on Sunday, citing the need to address urbanization, climate change, and lack of proper flood infrastructure.

“We will only be able to do this [solve flooding] if we take an integrated, inter-agency approach that will undertake a comprehensive review and analysis of current flood risks, as well as a multi-disciplinary approach to proposed mechanisms for flood control,” Navotas Rep. Tobias M. Tiangco said in a statement.

“All relevant agencies of government must come together — from national to local — if we hope to protect Filipinos from floods and other hazards,” he added.

The Philippine capital and its surrounding regions often face catastrophic flooding resulting in loss of life and properties after torrential downpour brought about by tropical storms amid the rainy season.

Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan last month said flood control projects are more complex due to the need to coordinate various government units and agencies in planning and actualizing them. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio