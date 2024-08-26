BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government is considering artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help in solving crimes in the city through facial recognition, object detection, and behavior pattern analysis.

In a recent Baguio City Council session, local legislators inquired about the Geographic Information Systems Map-based AI Heterogenous Data Convergence Management System. This is in relation to the request of Baguio City Mayor Benjamin B. Magalong to them to seek authority to enter into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with technology proponent, SRPOST, Inc.

According to Adam Lacay, Information System Analyst II of the Management in Information and Technology Division (MITD), the proposed platform can detect criminal or abnormal behavior using the city’s existing CCTVs and other infrastructure.

He said this technology will significantly improve the capabilities of the city’s existing surveillance system by incorporating advanced AI analytics.

Mr. Lacay clarified that the city’s current CCTV system has AI capabilities but remains limited as it only has license plate recognition and basic object detection.

The proposed platform will add more advanced AI functions, such as behavioral anomaly detection, intrusion detection, weapon detection, violent crowd behavior detection, and road accident and traffic build-up detection. — Artemio A. Dumlao