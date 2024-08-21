TOP envoys from the Philippines and Brazil will meet on Friday to discuss boosting ties in agriculture, defense and trade, according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a statement, the agency said Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo would meet with Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira on Aug. 23 to sign agreements on education and cooperation on the use of outer space.

“Secretary Manalo and Minister Vieira are expected to exchange views on a range of issues including trade and investments, technical cooperation, as well as cooperation in agriculture, defense, education, and in the multilateral arena,” it said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez