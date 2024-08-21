THE LABOR department should come up with programs against workplace harassment and violence in its 2025 budget, a lawmaker said on Wednesday.

Party-list Rep. Arlene D. Brosas, during a House of Representatives budget hearing for DoLE’s 2025 budget, asked the agency to itemize every plan to integrate the International Labour Organization Convention on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work in its 2025 budget.

Labor Undersecretary Benjo Santos M. Benavidez told BusinessWorld in a Viber message there is no specific budgetary item for the convention because that is not how the national expenditure plan is prepared. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana