THE HOUSE of Representatives on Wednesday approved on third and final reading a bill that seeks to bar substitution for withdrawing election candidates.

In a 195-0-0 vote, congressmen agreed to remove the withdrawal of a candidate as grounds for substitution, while including a political candidate’s mental or physical incapacity as a valid reason for replacements.

A prominent case of substitution was then-Davao City Mayor Rodrigo R. Duterte’s replacement of Martin Dino as Partido Demokratiko Pilipino’s (PDP) standard bearer for the 2016 presidential elections, which Mr. Duterte ended up winning.

Meanwhile, the House also approved on final reading a measure that will exempt from taxes rewards and incentives given to athletes competing in international events.

“We hope to further encourage various sectors to support our athletes by exempting donations, endowments, or contributions directly and exclusively for state youth and sports development programs and competitions from taxes,” Parañaque Rep. Gustavo S. Tambunting said in a statement.

The bill retroactively takes effect in January. Congressmen rushed the bill after Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel P. Yulo won two gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics. — Kenneth Christian L. Basilio