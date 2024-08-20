A HOUSE of Representatives committee approved on Tuesday a bill proposing to exempt imported electric vehicles (EVs) from tariffs, in order to promote wider adoption.

The measure which passed the House ways and means committee would grant tariff-free treatment on EV and charging-station equipment imports until 2028.

Imported completely built units of EVs “shall be subject to a tariff rate of zero percent for a period of five years,” according to the text of the unnumbered substitute bill.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last year signed Executive Order (EO) No. 12, which temporarily removed tariffs on electric vehicles and their components for five years.

The tariff-free treatment was expanded in May by the National Economic and Development Authority Board, which conferred the tariff exemption to electric motorcycles, tricycles, and hybrid electric vehicles.

“(Electric vehicles) will have zero tariff until 2028, in line with EO No. 12. We are just making it perfect by making it into law,” Albay Rep. Jose Ma. Clemente S. Salceda told BusinessWorld.

It also clarifies the definition of an EV, he added, noting the absence of a government specification. “(The measure) defines what an electric vehicle is… right now we don’t know if an electric vehicle is two-wheeled, three-wheeled, or four-wheeled.”

According to the bill, any vehicle with at least one electric motor is classified as an electric vehicle.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in February banned light electric vehicles, such as electric bikes and tricycles, from plying national roads in Metro Manila, citing safety concerns.

“What we’re trying to say is that many electric vehicles are currently being charged as if they were ordinary cars, when they are not even allowed to use the same routes as regular cars,” Mr. Salceda said.

“How can we promote electric vehicles if they are not allowed to use regular routes?” he added.

Electric vehicles are currently not allowed to traverse Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), and Katipunan Avenue, among other major Metro Manila thoroughfares, according to MMDA. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio