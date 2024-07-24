A PHILIPPINE senator has filed a resolution seeking to review a 40-year-old law that makes buildings accessible to persons with disabilities (PWD).

Senator Ramon B. Revilla, Jr. filed Resolution No. 1077, which seeks to revisit the Accessibility Law, noting that many businesses remain inaccessible to PWDs.

“Barrier-free buildings and infrastructure are still out of reach, which makes it all the more burdensome for the PWD sector to do even day-to-day tasks that are essential for them to live their lives and achieve their full potential,” he said in the resolution. — John Victor D. Ordoñez