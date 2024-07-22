VARIOUS labor groups on Monday sought the passage of a legislated wage increase as President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. delivered his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) before Congress.

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) urged the President to certify as urgent the proposed Wage Recovery Act, which mandates an across-the-board wage hike of P150.

“Only Congress holds the key to raise workers’ wages at levels that can afford three nutritious meals daily for their families and ensure their decent lives in the spirit of simple fairness and social justice,” TUCP said in a statement. “A substantial wage hike today is an investment for a bright tomorrow with a healthy and competitive future workforce.”

The group also urged Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez to prioritize the legislated wage hike under House Bill No. 7871 as “deserved by every Filipino worker.”

The Federation of Free Workers echoed the clamor for a P150 legislated wage hike, while the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino, Sanlakas and Partido Lakas ng Masa called for a P750 across-the-board increase under the House Bill No. 7568. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana