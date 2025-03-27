THE EDSA Carousel bus lane will remain operational despite the upcoming rehabilitation of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), which is set to begin in April, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said on Thursday.

“The consensus is that we will keep the dedicated bus carousel as it is. We will explain how it will be managed next week,” Transport chief Vivencio B. Dizon said in a briefing with the Metro Manila Council, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Mr. Dizon admitted that the upcoming facelift of Metro Manila’s main highway is expected to significantly impact traffic.

The project could take up to a year and a half to complete, Mr. Dizon said, noting that while they aim to begin the rehabilitation next month, they are amenable to delaying it further to avoid compromising motorists.

He assured the public that all relevant agencies and local government units are working to minimize disruptions and safeguard the welfare of both motorists and commuters.

“This project is no joke; it needs to be carefully planned, and we can’t proceed without finalizing everything first. It’s not just about the construction itself but also about all the other factors needed to ease the difficulties,” he said in Filipino.

MMDA Chairman Romando S. Artes said extensive meetings were conducted to prevent a “carmageddon.”

“Rehabilitating EDSA is extremely complex, and decisions cannot be rushed. There are many moving parts, and addressing one aspect affects others. Everything needs to be synchronized to avoid turning EDSA and the rest of Manila into a parking lot,” he said in Filipino.

The rehabilitation is to address structural deterioration and improve the overall condition of Metro Manila’s busiest thoroughfare.

Around 300,000 to 400,000 vehicles pass through EDSA daily, with an estimated 1.6 million commuters relying on various modes of transportation along the highway. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana