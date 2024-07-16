PARTY-LIST Rep. Arlene G. Brosas on Tuesday said she would run for senator next year, the second lawmaker from the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives to announce her bid.

Party-list Rep. Rep. France L. Castro earlier said she would for the Senate. The coalition has said it seeks to field 12 bets for the Senate rate in midterm elections next year, as it tries to become the “genuine opposition” amid a widening rift within the ruling alliance.

The lawmakers have been serving in the House since 2016 and will finish their terms in 2025.

Hansley A. Juliano, who teaches political science at the Ateneo de Manila University, said Makabayan needs to be “consistent about its messaging” and expand its allies.

“Protest votes are good in preferential ranking votes if the ultimate objective is just registering the solidity of the support network,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

“But if the real objective is to win, they have to contend with making sure at least one of their candidates makes it to the Magic 12,” he added.

“A loss can either simply highlight to the public how weak they really are, or even further demobilize their base.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza