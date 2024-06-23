THE LAWYER of Pampanga-based Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) Lucky South 99 Corp. on Sunday denied allegations of worker torture and other illegal activities.

Lawyer Jovito Barte told a news briefing Lucky South 99 Corp. was already wounding up its operations after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. revoked its license to operate in May, when agents of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) raided its office.

“Lucky South 99 will act on the government’s call against illegal gambling and other illegal activities,” he said in Filipino. “We believe that if law enforcement agencies made mistakes [during their raid], they will rectify these.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana