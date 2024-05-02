THE 2024 Shari’ah Bar Exams logged the biggest number of examinees since 1983 at 855 during the two testing dates on April 28 and May 2 at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Quezon City and Ateneo de Davao University in Mindanao.

“Under the visionary leadership of Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo, the Supreme Court has been paving the way for a more inclusive and accessible Judiciary,” Supreme Court Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh told a press conference at UP-Diliman on Thursday.

“This year’s Shari’ah Bar Examinations is a testament to that commitment,” she added.

The exams consisted of four subjects: Jurisprudence (Figh) and customary laws (Adat) / persons, family relations, property/succession, wills, adjudication, and settlement of estates / and procedures in the Shari’ah Courts, said Ms. Singh, who chaired this year’s Shari’ah Bar Exams. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana