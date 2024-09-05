By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

A THIRD of Filipino electorate values competence when voting for candidates, a survey of Insightspedia found.

The report conducted in April found that while character remains dominant as a component of trust among voters, 33% of voters, those categorized as “misunderstood mainstream,” give as much value competence.

“People often label them (misunderstood mainstream) as bobotante (ignorant voters), but in reality, they’re not just picking a candidate at random. They’re actually making choices based on who they believe is the most important or critical,” Insightspedia Managing Director Rolland M. Ramirez said in a briefing on Thursday.

Last June, Insightspedia released a study about the five segments of voters.

The “misunderstood mainstream” comprises the largest chunk of voters at 33%, followed by the “passive onlooker” with 23%. “Solution seekers” make up 17% of voters, “connection cravers” with 15%, and “economy worriers” at 12%.

The newly released study showed that a chunk of voters place high values on competence and character.

“They were called bobotante, but in fact, they actually value competence more than any other voter segment in our study,” he said during the briefing in mixed English and Filipino when asked about the definition of competence.

“Competence can mean different things to different voters. Competence isn’t a strict definition but rather a perception,” he added.

“So, if I perceive someone as competent, my definition may be different —whether blurred or clear. But the point is, that’s my definition, and it’s based on my personal perception of that person,” he added.

‘TOP ISSUES’

“Economy worriers” see rising prices, low income, and lack of jobs as the top issues. Mr. Ramirez said these voters value knowledge the most.

“They’re looking for someone who can actually fix the economy with the most understanding of the subject,” he said.

He added that for this voter category knowledge does not equate to the most educated or experienced. “It just has to be perceived knowledge.”

For “Solution seekers,” cybersecurity and the lack of discipline among motorists emerged as the leading concern. Two issues that are social media-oriented, which suggest social media plays a strong part in their “sensitization,” Insightspedia noted

“Connection cravers,” meanwhile, worry about the spread of fake news and disinformation.

‘PERCEPTION TO CHANGE’

The study used an adoption index to measure the propensity of voters to change their views.

Over half of Filipinos consider themselves “early adopters,” which Mr. Ramirez defined as being more proactive than “adapters.”

Such characterization is a possible reflection of a strong bandwagon mindset in the Philippines, the study read.

“When somebody we know, somebody we trust, somebody we look up to, tends to vote in one direction, we tend to see or vote some way into that as well,” Mr. Ramirez said.

“Misunderstood mainstream” voters are the “early majority” which helps them “snowball” the bandwagon.

“Passive Onlookers” are more likely to be laggards, expected given their nonchalance, making them harder to sway but giving them the virtue of being more loyal, the study said.

“Solution Seekers” in their search for solutions, are more likely than other segments to be “Early Adopters”, as they are more swayable and more likely to set off snowballs as trendsetters.

“Connection Cravers” are “Innovators”, which means they are adventurous, risk-takers, and initiate change rather than just embrace it.

‘CANDIDATES’ TOOLS’

Mr. Ramirez told BusinessWorld after the briefing that the study is good for political candidates to use as a tool to understand that voters are “complex creatures.”

“[The study brings us to a] better understanding of who we are as a voting population… It opens the eyes of politicians to say that maybe we don’t know enough about our voters,” he said.

“It’s a good thing because it gives a different perspective for both voters and candidates… It opens our eyes that there is something out there that’s different to what we think we know,” he added.

The study had a total of 2,500 respondents nationwide, discounting voters from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The Philippines will hold midterm elections next year. Filipinos will elect their congressmen, mayors, vice mayors, and members of city councils on May 12, 2025. Twelve of the 24-member Senate will also be replaced.

The online survey operator seeks to go beyond traditional demographics by delving into voters’ personal values, beliefs, and motivations.

“The Pinasurvey framework provides candidates, policymakers, political strategists/consultants, and campaign teams an analysis toolbox for a comprehensive and integrated solution that enables them to better know, understand, and communicate with voters,” Mr. Ramirez said in a separate statement.

It also aims to help candidates, policymakers, and political parties to tailor their campaigns so these can resonate more with voters.