BAGUIO CITY — The Benguet Electric Cooperative’s (Beneco) link-up with the National Electrification Administration’s (NEA) Digital Dashboard Command Center (DDCC) is all set, marking a first the country’s electrification system.

After a series of technical meetings, NEA representatives confirmed Beneco’s readiness for integration, validating NEA’s decision to select Beneco as a pilot cooperative. This evaluation was disclosed during an exit interview on Friday with Beneco’s team, led by General Manager Melchor Licoben.

“Now that we got all the architecture and processes in place, we will now focus on the data and make sure that the right data is fed into the system. We are closely coordinating with the Office of the Performance Assessment to ensure that all data are official,” Mel Locsin of NEA said.

Mr. Locsin demonstrated the live, real-time connection of Beneco’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), a critical feature dubbed “SCADA Live,” noting its role as the core of Beneco’s operations. The DDCC has capabilities for data analytics and predictive analysis. — Artemio A. Dumlao