BAGUIO CITY — The late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.’s iconic bread project Nutribun was relaunched in his home province, led by his grandson Matthew Manotoc who is the governor of Ilocos Norte.

The province relaunched the Nutribun and pasteurized milk feeding project at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena in Laoag City on Wednesday in celebration of the 50th Nutrition Month.

The program seeks to combat malnutrition and promote healthy eating habits among children and families in the province by distributing Nutribuns, pasteurized carabao milk, multivitamins and hygiene kits to underweight children.

The Nutribun feeding program was first revived by Mr. Manotoc in 2021. The Ilocos Norte provincial government’s version of the Nutribun comes in various flavors such as squash, mung bean, ube, choco and yema, all produced by Bakers PH, a homegrown bakery chain.

The Nutribun is paired with pasteurized carabao choco-milk flavored drinks from the Philippine Carabao Center-Ilocos Norte. — Artemio A. Dumlao