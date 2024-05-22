COTABATO CITY — Army officials and local executives in Basilan settled amicably another clan war in the province that resulted in bloody clashes and the displacement of thousands of innocent villagers.

Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Hataman Salliman and the director of the Bangsamoro regional police, Brig. Gen. Prexy D. Tanggawohn, separately announced on Wednesday the reconciliation of the feuding Lajid and Jakilan clans in Al-Barka town.

The end to the their clan war was sealed through the efforts of Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon, commander of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade, and local executives.

Lleaders of both clans, among them Al-Barka Mayor Jaydeefar D. Lajid and Mujib K. Jakilan, signed a covenant for peace during a symbolic rite on Tuesday at the headquarters of the 101st Infantry Brigade in Barangay Tabiawan, Isabela City, Basilan.

The event was witnessed by Major Gen. Ignatius N. Patrimonio, commander of the military-led anti-terror Task Force Orion covering Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, Bangsamoro Parliament Member Muslimin D. Jakilan and the Islamic theologian Abdulmuhmin Alyakanie Mujahid.

The two clans, whose encounters had exacted fatalities on both sides, also turned in nine assault rifles and a .45 caliber pistol to authorities as a goodwill gesture that sealed their peace compact. — John Felix M. Unson