BAGUIO CITY — Law enforcement authorities raided a P72-million cannabis plantation tucked along a mountain area far off Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet last weekend.

The discovery of the illegal plantation in Sitio Sangilo, Barangay Camp 4 in Tuba was made following a drug sting by anti-narcotics operatives that yielded 60 kilos of marijuana last March 20.

Joint police, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents went on a three-hour trek to find the source of the contraband until they reached the plantation.

It was there that they seized at least 600 kilos of dried marijuana with stalks and fruiting tops bundled into 12 oversized chute sacks and covered with plastic sheets.

Police in Tuba already have the identities of the four cultivators, but withheld their identities pending a case-buildup with the cooperation of a key witness in the operation of the cannabis plantation. — Artemio A. Dumlao