THE GOVERNMENT is on track to release incentives for public sector employees this year even with the ongoing review of its performance evaluation system, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Wednesday.

The DBM said the review was triggered by Executive Order (EO) No. 61, which had suspended the Results-Based Performance Management (RBPM) as authorized under Administrative Order No. 25 and the Performance-Based Incentive (PBI) systems as authorized by EO 80.

“We wish to emphasize that the release of the 2022 and 2023 performance-based incentives to qualified government workers in the government will proceed,” the DBM said in a statement.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued EO 61 on June 3 to resolve redundancies in the government’s performance audit and evaluation systems.

“The EO only seeks to review the RBPM and PBI systems in order to harmonize, streamline and make the process of releasing personnel incentives more efficient and timely,” the DBM said.

The PBI systems include the Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) and the Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) to reward civil servants for their performance and accomplishments in meeting government targets.

“Under the EO, possible refinements may be made for the more efficient and streamlined release of the 2023 PBB. The budget allocation for the 2024 PEI has already been comprehensively released to agencies and shall also proceed,” the DBM said.

The DBM added that the PEI for 2025 will be included in this year’s National Expenditure Program to be submitted to the President this month.

A technical working group was created under EO 61 to review the RBPM and PMI systems. The Budget Secretary and Executive Secretary will chair and co-chair the group.

Other members of the committee include the Secretaries of Finance and the National Economic and Development Authority, and the Director-General of the Anti-Red Tape Authority.

Alongside the PBB and PEI, government employees are also entitled to a mid-year and year-end bonus. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz