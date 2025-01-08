BIOTECHNOLOGY STARTUP Manila HealthTek, Inc. (MTek) seeks to bring its precision medicine diagnostic services to 100 local hospitals and standalone laboratories this year through unit PrimeDx, Inc., according to its founder.

“PrimeDx is paving the way for exceptional healthcare partnerships,” Raul V. Destura, founder and chief executive officer at MTek, said in a Viber message.

The unit is working with 47 hospitals and standalone laboratories and would expand to 100 partners by 2025, he added.

Set up in 2013, MTek develops and makes portable diagnostic kits for infectious diseases such as the coronavirus, African swine fever, salmonella, dengue and typhoid fever.

PrimeDx is known for its molecular and personalized genetic testing, including next-generation sequencing and whole exome sequencing.

“Aside from us developing the technology, we can also provide the service attached to the technology, and then we partner with all of these labs,” Mr. Destura told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of an event last month.

“Independently setting it all up makes it very expensive, and that’s one way to make diagnostic testing more accessible to a lot of people,” he added.

Laboratory tests cost as much as P6,050, depending on the type of test, according to online platform PinoyMedical. Prices are higher for more sophisticated procedures.

Also part of MTek, Inc.’s healthcare service providers is Neural Mechanics, Inc., which uses artificial intelligence-based image analytics for chest X-rays and mammography.

Neural Mechanics supports tertiary hospitals with its precision health intelligence system, which helps improve their diagnostic capabilities and promote timely and accurate treatment.

Meanwhile, Genamplify Technologies, Inc., serves as MTek’s principal sales and distribution arm.

In November, MTek launched its state-of-the-art Industry 4.0-enabled manufacturing facility focused on molecular diagnostics and point-of-care technologies.

“This comprehensive business expansion reflects Manila Healthtek, Inc.’s commitment to evolving healthcare delivery through innovation, technology and strategic partnerships,” the company said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz