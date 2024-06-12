THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said eight countries are seeking approval to export meat to the Philippines.

In a special order, the DA said that it will send inspectors to accredit meat production facilities in the eight countries — Uruguay, India, Argentina, Russia, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the US.

Under Administrative Order No. 16 of 2006, prospective exporters are required to apply for accreditation to ship animals, meat, and meat products to the Philippines.

The inspection missions will include technical experts on border control and animal health, and representatives from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

It added that inspectors are to prepare an import risk analysis report within 30 days after conducting on-site inspections and document validation.

“To ensure the health and safety of the consuming public and the domestic livestock and poultry industry, the DA implements a comprehensive set of rules, regulations and procedures guided by appropriate issuances governing pre-border measures,” it added.

The DA said accreditation requires on-site assessment of the veterinary services, animal health, and food safety controls of the exporting country.

Meat shipments to the Philippines rose 11.3% to 397 million kilograms during the four months to April. This was led by pork, chicken, and beef, the BAI reported. — Adrian H. Halili