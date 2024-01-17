PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday reiterated his commitment to improving the welfare of uniformed personnel and their families, amid loose talk of a destabilization plot against his administration.

“With an increased 2024 budget for the Department of National Defense, we’re dedicated to ensuring the well-being of our uniformed personnel and their families,” he said.

The President said his administration has supported the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Modernization Program and the Pension and Gratuity Fund, which he said ensures “financial stability for military and civilian personnel.”

Mr. Marcos said he had approved a specific budget for rice subsidies and advanced medical services for them at the AFP Medical Center.

The Philippine leader issued the statement after high-ranking police and military officials paid a courtesy call on him at the presidential palace, including Philippine National Police chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. and AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr. – Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza