A CLUSTER of clouds outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a low-pressure area (LPA), according to the state weather bureau’s live broadcast on Thursday.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), weather specialist Patrick Del Mundo said that the LPA is expected to enter the Philippines by Saturday.

He added that the weather phenomenon was last spotted 1,865 kilometers east of Southeastern Mindanao.

He said that as the LPA draws closer to southern Mindanao by Sunday, it would cause rains over areas in the southern parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

“The chance of the low-pressure area becoming a typhoon in the next two days is still low,” Mr. Del Mundo added.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan would continue to affect Northern Luzon, while the easterlies would affect the rest of the country. — Adrian H. Halili