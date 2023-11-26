BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) has promised to give holiday season visitors of this city a taste of what it calls “an enchanting Baguio Christmas,” lining up an array of activities and scenes that includes a European-themed Christmas Market at the Rose Garden of Burnham Park.

“Christmas decorated pathways will guide visitors through quaint stalls adorned with twinkling lights, creating a scene of merriment,” said Gladys Vergara, BTC chairperson and president.

The festivities commence this week with a spectacular light show on Nov. 29, marking the grand launch of the Baguio Christmas Market; the Christmas Tree lighting atop Session Road on Dec. 1; and the whimsical Nutcracker Ballet — a delightful collaboration between the Philippine Military Academy and Ballet Baguio on Dec. 3.

“Christmas has always been celebrated with spiritual piety as blended with contemporary practices, a much-visited pageant our people have been known for,” said Major Benjamin B. Magalong.

He underscore the significance of Christmas in Baguio as affirming its joyous welcoming of returning overseas Filipino workers (OFW) to be reunited with their families, so throughout December, a diverse mix of festive events and shows will keep the spirit of the season alive.

“We’re all doing these events hand in hand between the public and private sectors,” he said.

Apart from the irresistible aroma of seasonal treats, ranging from freshly baked gingerbread to roasted chestnuts, people can delight in the enchanting “Christmas Metamorphosis” at the Botanical Garden, open daily. Also, the precision of the PMA Silent Drill will be showcased at the Melvin Jones Grandstand.

On Dec. 9, the University of Baguio Annual Christmas Cantata will be staged at the Rose Garden then the Baguio Cosplay Community will pay tribute to Filipino heroes with “Pagpupugay sa mga Bayaning Pilipino” on Dec. 30, followed by the grand 2024 New Year’s countdown extravaganza on the next day. — Artemio A. Dumlao