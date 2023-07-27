BAGUIO CITY — The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Ilocos Norte has placed the province in a state of calamity after northern Luzon was pummeled by Super Typhoon Egay with international name Doksuri.

Low-lying areas of the province were flooded, while thousands were left without electricity. Many roads were also blocked by felled trees and mud.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office was still assessing damage from the typhoon.

With the state of calamity declaration, the provincial government can mobilize resources swiftly and efficiently to help affected residents.

Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc said measures were in place to protect communities that were most at risk.

The province launched relief operations in affected municipalities as early as Egay struck Ilocos Norte. — Artemio A. Dumlao