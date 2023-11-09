PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has created a steering committee that will coordinate plans for the commemoration of the 650th anniversary of Islamic presence in the Philippines, which will be as early as next year through 2030.

Under an administrative order, the Situmiayat Wakhamsun Aldhikraa National Committee would facilitate the planning and implementation of projects and activities for the Muslim celebration, which Mr. Marcos said will promote local and national tourism and “reignite nationalism in every Filipino.”

It has been ordered to craft a comprehensive plan for the 650th Anniversary of the Philippine Muslim History and Heritage.

The committee will be chaired by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and will be co-chaired by both the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage.

There will be members from the Department of Budget and Management, Department of Education, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of the Interior and Local government, Department of National Defense, Department of Tourism, and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza