A PHILIPPINE mayor who heads a good governance movement has called on leaders to refocus on addressing more pressing issues such as corruption and poverty in government, amid a widening rift within the ruling coalition led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

In a Viber message, Baguio City Benjamin E. Magalong, convenor of Mayors for Good Governance, cited the high incidence of poverty, lack of infrastructure and facilities for education, elevated costs of basic commodities, and a highly politicized system that breeds corruption as issues that need attention.

“Filipinos are already tired of intrigues and clashes between politicians,” said Mr. Magalong.

In Transparency International’s 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index, the Philippines inched up one spot to 115th out of 180 countries, while its score remained at a record low.

Mr. Magalong said his group, which is composed of mayors across the Philippines, will campaign for good governance ahead of the midterm polls next year instead of indulge in political bickerings.

In a political rally last Jan. 28 in Davao City, former president Rodrigo R. Duterte openly attacked the Marcos administration, calling his successor a drug addict as he slammed an international probe into drug war killings during his time as president.

The 78-year-old politician from Davao City also linked Mr. Marcos and his allies in Congress to a signature campaign to amend the 1987 Constitution through a people’s initiative and warned that doing so could lead to him being ousted like his late father and namesake.

Mr. Marcos fired back and said his predecessor might still be reeling from the effects of taking fentanyl as a pain reliever.

“Instead of trading barbs, it’s better for both leaders to unite and work together to address our serious contemporary issues,” said Mr. Magalong.

Last Monday, the mayor met with former senators Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III, Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson, and Paolo Benigno Aquino IV to discuss the push to amend the 1987 Constitution.

In a statement, the Mayors for Good Governance said they all agreed that ordinary people should have a voice in amending the 37-year-old Charter. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza