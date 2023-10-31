CHIEF Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said the Supreme Court (SC) is working on initiatives meant to benefit prisoners as it plans on conducting a National Jail Decongestion Summit in coordination with the Justice Sector Coordinating Council.

Among the pressing issues the SC wants to tackle in the summit are the overcrowding in jails, the recommended lowering of bail amounts for indigents accused of crimes and expediting the release of qualified inmates.

“Here (in the planned summit), the Supreme Court, the Department of Justice, and the Department of the Interior and Local Government shall collaborate to identify the root causes of prolonged detention in jails, which contribute to prison overcrowding,” said Mr. Gesmundo.

In addition, the Chief Justice stressed that trial courts have been given the directive to prioritize the disposition of criminal cases.

“We aim to establish new policies and initiatives that shall expedite the processing of criminal cases and alleviate jail congestion,” he said.

Last Sunday, Mr. Gesmundo visited the Pasay City Jail in observance of the National Correctional Consciousness Week and raised the compelling issues confronting the justice system in its management of persons deprived of liberty or PDLs.

Mr. Gesmundo said jail visits are important in determining the actual conditions of the PDLs and the detention facilities, to formulate policies that shall enhance jail management and ensure the humane safekeeping of prisoners. — Jomel R. Paguian