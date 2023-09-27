By John Victor D. Ordoñez and Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporters

MANILA’S REMOVAL of a floating barrier installed by the Chinese coast guard in the area claimed by the Philippines in the South China Sea was a reactionary measure and should not be treated as provocative action against China, the Philippines’ defense chief said on Wednesday.

“They (China) are provoking us and we are just reacting,” Secretary Gilbert C. Teodoro, Jr. told a Senate hearing on the proposed Department of National Defense (DND) budget for next year.

“This (Scarborough Shoal) is ours under international law and they are blocking our fishermen by installing the barrier,” he added.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin warned Manila to steer clear of provocations, accusing the Philippines of “intruding” in Chinese waters.

“China firmly upholds the sovereignty and maritime rights of Huangyan Island, and we advise the Philippine side not to provoke and cause trouble,” he told a news briefing.

China was reported to have installed a 300-meter (980-ft) floating barrier at Scarborough Shoal, which Filipinos call Bajo de Masinloc, last Sept. 22.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) removed China’s floating barrier on Monday upon the order of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.

China typically installs floating barriers when they monitor a large number of Filipino fishing boats in the area, the PCG said, citing accounts from fishermen.

At the same hearing, Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said the DND and its attached agencies should expect a “drastic” increase in its P229.9 billion proposed budget for 2024.

“We won’t allow ourselves to get bullied by our neighbors in the north,” he said. “We hear you loud and clear and we need more defense pending in our Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) modernization project.”

The committee submitted the DND’s proposed budget to the plenary subject to deliberations. The Defense department has a proposed allocation of P1.2 billion, while the AFP gets the bigger chunk at P221.65 billion, and civilian agencies with P7.1 billion.

The Philippine military’s western command said on Tuesday that from now on, Manila is keeping an eye on the possible installation of Chinese barriers in other Philippine features in the South China Sea.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command Commander Alberto Carlos made the statement as he noted the return of Filipino fishermen to Second Thomas (Ayungin) Shoal and Iroquois (Rozul) Reef.

The Philippine government is now “closely monitoring” Scarborough Shoal following China’s installation of a floating barrier in the area “because what happens there will also happen” in Second Thomas Shoal, he told reporters on the sidelines of a forum on the country’s maritime framework.

“There’s already a template for them to follow now,” he said. “If it happens also in Ayungin, it’s automatic that we’ll remove it.”

At a separate hearing of the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, Solicitor General Menardo I. Guevarra said proposed legislation seeking to establish Philippine maritime zones must ensure provisions do come in conflict with international conventions.

“As a general proposition, (including a provision on) reciprocity and mutual respect seems to be acceptable,” he told the hearing. “I think that is fair with all parties concerned.”