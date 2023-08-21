COTABATO CITY — Police seized P1.3 million worth of “shabu” from a 20-year-old man who was arrested in drug sting in Dumalinao town, Zamboanga del Sur over the weekend.

The suspect, who hails from Tubod town, Lanao del Norte, is now locked up at the Dumalinao Police Station detention facility, pending the filing of drug charges before the court.

Lt. Col. Helen L. Galvez, information officer of the Police Regional Office-9, said combined operatives of the Dumalinao MPS and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office pounced on the suspect after he allegedly handed 200 grams of “shabu” to a poseur-buyer. — John Felix M. Unson